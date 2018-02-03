MINNEAPOLIS — Coach Ward?

Hines Ward has interest in coaching; held out hope of joining Steelers' staff

Never say never.

Hines Ward was hoping to receive consideration for the vacancy created on the Steelers' staff when wide receivers coach Richard Mann retired following the 2017 season. Ward had worked with Steelers wideouts earlier in the season and was on the field wearing team-issued garb helping them warm up prior to Pittsburgh's AFC divisional playoff loss to Jacksonville in January.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin instead went in another direction, hiring away Darryl Drake from the Cardinals to fill Mann's spot. Ward, though, hasn't shut the door on pursuing the chance to impart some of the wisdom he gained in 14 years with the Steelers as one of the top receivers in NFL history.

BENDER: JuJu Smith-Schuster talks Steelers' future

"There was some interest, but I can't hire myself," Ward told co-host Lance Moore and me Friday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "If the opportunity presents itself, it's something where I'd have to sit down and seriously think about it."

Ward set Pittsburgh franchise records for catches (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and touchdowns (85). He also was arguably the best blocking receiver of his generation.

Ward was the Super Bowl 40 MVP and part of two other Steelers squads that reached the NFL's championship game. The 2017 Steelers seemed ready to push for the team's first appearance in seven years before being upset by the Jaguars at Heinz Field.

The loss ended a season where organizational drama overshadowed a 13-3 record.

"We underachieved this year," Ward said. "One thing about Pittsburgh — it's a very talented team but the talent can only take you so far. I think a lot has to do with the chemistry of the team. You need less ‘me' and more about the team.

MORE: Le'Veon Bell threatening retirement if tagged

"If that's the philosophy, (then) I think they can make a run at it. But it has to be about the team, not each individual."

Ward also questioned Tomlin's decision to fire offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who has since been hired for the same position by the AFC North rival Browns.

"Coach Haley, what he did in Pittsburgh for five years, it's crazy that he was the scapegoat," Ward said. "You hate to see Todd Haley go. But one thing I do know — this is a very talented team. They're always going to be in the hunt as long as they have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback."

Ward transitioned from football to the media following his retirement after the 2011 season. He is currently a contributor for CNN Sports and HLN's "Morning Express with Robin Meade."

"I love working with Robin," Ward said with a smile. "It's not a bad gig."

Even though returning to football is tugging at his heartstrings.

Alex Marvez can be heard from 9 a.m. to noon ET Sunday on SiriusXM NFL Radio.