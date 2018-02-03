Darts star 'loses the plot', attacks rival

Two-time world champion Adrian Lewis has been suspended from darts after this bizarre run-in with rival Jose Justicia.

Darts star suspended after 'ugly' bust-up

The incident occurred at a UK Open qualifying match in Wigan, with Lewis going up against Spanish opponent Jose Justicia.

At one point late in the match, Lewis and Justicia appeared to run into each other, leading to some sledging between the pair.

Matters quickly escalated as Lewis ordered his rival not to “p*** him off”, before grabbing him in an ugly end to the clash.



I'm a big fan of Adrian Lewis but no excusing his behaviour at the end of that match. Any intentional physical contact has no place in this sport. He's very fortunate to not have been disqualified. #Darts — Josh's Dartistry (@JoshsDartistry) February 2, 2018

Pretty ugly scenes at the end of Adrian Lewis' match with Jose Perales as the two squared up at the oche, never seen the like in a ProTour event. DRA will no doubt come down heavily. #UKOQ1 — Jay Shaw (@JayShaw180) February 2, 2018

Can't believe people are defending Adrian Lewis 😂 — checkout 170 (@checkout170) February 2, 2018

Was just about to say most of the darting world is cheering on Adrian Lewis to have a great year this year and get back to his stunning best. But after what just happened, now im not sure 🤔 — LFCKoptalker (@LFC_Koptalker) February 2, 2018

Adrian Lewis losing the plot there threatening and trying to attack Perales there. Big fine or ban coming up for Lewis surely. — thedartsforum (@darts_forum) February 2, 2018

Security were forced to intervene in the matter, before fans took to social media to voice their shock over what had played out in the usually relaxed sport.

Lewis won the match but went down in the semi-final of the tournament.

The Darts Regulation Authority responded to the incident by banning him indefinitely.

“Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday’s UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter," their statement read.

“The player has the right of appeal.”

It's the second ugly mid-match darts encounter in the space of a couple of months, after a British player was slammed for an act of sabotage against his opponent in December.

Justin Pipe was staring down the barrel of defeat against New Zealander Bernie Smith when he resorted to one of the lowest acts of unsportsmanlike behaviour you're ever likely to see.

With Smith leading the match 2-1 and throwing for victory in the third set, TV cameras caught Pipe coughing loudly in the background, in an apparent attempt to throw his opponent off.

Whether or not the tactic was intentional remains to be seen, but Smith missed his shot at victory and Pipe went on to win the set, before completing his comeback with a 3-2 victory.

Pipe advanced to a second-round match-up with darts legend Phil Taylor, but Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle slammed Pipe and called for an investigation by the Darts Regulatory Authority.

“It didn't look good, did it? Every time I see it I think, 'How desperate are you?' It looks absolutely despicable behaviour by a professional darts player," Mardle raged.

“As we saw on the second VT (video tape), Bernie Smith is there and Justin Pipe moves in to get closer... then he lets out the cough.

“I have been around darts so long and this sort of thing has been going on for years, where someone tries to talk somebody out of the game – but that has gone, what the likes of Peter Manley used to do.

“What was allowed on a football pitch in the 1970s is not allowed now and it's exactly the same up there (in darts) now.

“If Justin Pipe needed to cough, he made no effort to turn away. That was a tactic for advantage, that was a tactic to make Bernie Smith miss.

“He got his way – whether Bernie heard it or not is absolutely irrelevant. The intent is there and the DRA (Darts Regulatory Authority) have to do something.

“If Phil Taylor did that, it would be reported on the back page of every newspaper. That was disgusting.”