Rickie Fowler pushed into a share of the Phoenix Open lead after a second straight 5-under 66 Friday.

Rickie Fowler shares Phoenix Open lead, Jordan Spieth misses cut

The American world No. 7, twice a runner-up in Scottsdale, Arizona, moved to 10 under, sharing the lead with Bryson DeChambeau.

Fowler was red hot early in his round, making four birdies on his first six holes and, while he slowed on the back nine, it was enough to move to the top of the leaderboard.

The 29-year-old, eyeing his first PGA Tour win since February last year, is confident heading into the weekend.

"I still made some good swings, funky little chip on 17, where we were in a good position to make birdie there after putting myself in a great spot so a little unfortunate to make bogey," Fowler told the Golf Channel.



Back-to-back 66s for @RickieFowler.



Good enough for a share of the lead @WMPhoenixOpen.

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2018



"Other than that, I feel like it was a solid day, kept moving in the right direction and nice to step up and make a good swing on 18 to give ourselves another look at the last.

"We're in a good spot going into the weekend and this is a place we know we can continue to play well at."

Like Fowler, DeChambeau carded a second straight 66, making five birdies on the back nine, including two to finish his round.

Daniel Berger (65) and Chez Reavie (65) are tied for third a shot back, while Chesson Hadley (68), Scott Stallings (65) and Chris Kirk (68) are at 8 under.

A group of 11 players are at 7 under, including in-form Spaniard Jon Rahm (68).

Rahm, who won the CareerBuilder Challenge last month, sits at 7 under, as does three-time champion Phil Mickelson (65).



What a finish!



Phil Mickelson birdies his last four holes and five of his last six.

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2018



World No. 3 Jordan Spieth (70) missed the cut by a shot, while two-time defending champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the event Friday due to a wrist injury.

First-round leader Bill Haas (72) slipped down into a tie for 19th at 6 under.