Matsuyama withdraws from Phoenix Open

Two-time defending Phoenix Open champion Hideki Matsuyama was forced to withdraw before round two because of a wrist injury.

Matsuyama had shot a two-under-par 69 on Thursday, but did not start his second round. He entered the week with four top-five finishes in his last six starts.

The Japanense, ranked fifth in the world, was playing with Webb Simpson and Rickie Fowler — having defeated both in play-offs to win the title in 2016 and 2017.

Matsuyama's withdrawal marks his first since 2016. He was attempting to join Arnold Palmer as the only other player to win for three years in a row in Phoenix.