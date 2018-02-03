Tottenham roared back to form at Wembley in midweek with a stunning win over Manchester United, but the difficult fixtures keep coming for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Tottenham Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Spurs face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in a game that neither team dare lose in the race for a top-four place.

The two sides are separated by just two points, with the Reds — who defeated Huddersfield Town 3-0 in midweek — in third and Spurs fifth.

TOTTENHAM INJURIES

Mauricio Pochettino's squad has a clean bill of health, but a few players are continuing their quest for match fitness.

New signing Lucas Moura is unlikely to make his debut this weekend, and Mauricio Pochettino has done his best to downplay the chances of the £25 million Brazilian making an instant impact.

“We signed a player who has not competed for six to seven months," he said on Friday. "Of course, Lucas Moura is a name that for our fans is an exciting name. And he came from PSG, a big club.

“But it is different if you sign Neymar or [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. My expectation is that the player can help us, but we cannot put too much pressure on him."

Both Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose continue to be assessed by medical staff and while they have rejoined the first-team group for training, it is unlikely either will start against Liverpool.

Harry Winks, too, is continuing to work on his match fitness after an ankle injury.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSIONS

Spurs have no suspended players.

TOTTENHAM STARTING LINE-UP

Spurs turned in one of their very best performances under Pochettino in midweek as they beat Manchester United 2-0 with a dynamic, exciting performance.

In truth, Spurs could have won by four or five had they taken all of the chances presented to them and Pochettino is unlikely to tinker too much with a winning XI.

Ben Davies is expected to start ahead of Danny Rose, who is yet to prove his fitness, though it remains to be seen if Mousa Dembele will be trusted to play twice in a week. If not, Victor Wanyama could be chosen to replace him.

Kieran Trippier provided a number of excellent crosses against United and may continue in the role against the Reds, though Pochettino may prefer the pace of Serge Aurier against the Reds' pacey front-line.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

It will be interesting to see which centre-back pairing Jurgen Klopp opts for. Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip were used in the 3-0 victory over Huddersfield, with Virgil van Dijk on the bench.

The Dutch defender has only featured alongside Matip thus far, and with the Reds boss eager to ensure things are "in tune" at the heart of defence, it would be intriguing if he selects the Croatian to partner the £75 million man.

Lovren was excellent on Tuesday, but turned in a shambolic performance against Tottenham last time out and was subbed off on 31 minutes.

Will he be given a chance to offset that nightmarish afternoon?

The other area of interest is in midfield. James Milner was used ahead of Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Huddersfield, but should switch out on Sunday.

The trio of Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Wijnaldum has worked well in the past, but 'Ox' would offer more dynamism in the centre of the park.

TV CHANNEL & KICK OFF TIME

Kick off is at 16:30 BST (09:30 CST) and the match will be televised live in the UK on Sky Sports.

In the United States, the game will kick at 11:30 ET and shown live on NBC Sports Network.

