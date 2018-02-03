Eryk Anders' impressive rookie season in UFC continues with main event assignment

Eryk Anders is six months into a tremendous rookie season in the UFC.

Debuting on short notice in July, the middleweight prospect put veteran Rafael Natal to sleep less than three minutes into his first appearance in the Octagon, pushing his winning streak to nine and sending Natal into retirement in the process. Five months later, he ran his unbeaten streak to 10 with a unanimous decision victory over Markus Perez in Fresno, edging out the underrated neophyte who followed him to the top of the middleweight ranks under the Legacy Fighting Alliance banner.

This weekend, the 30-year-old upstart who helped lead Alabama to a national title in 2009 takes a considerable step up in competition as he squares off with former light heavyweight champion and longtime middleweight contender Lyoto Machida in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Belem, Brazil.

On the surface, it may look like the organization throwing an undefeated emerging talent into the deep end of the pool, but in reality, Anders asked for this specific assignment and has every intention of making the most of it.

“I’m a fan of the hostile environment,” said Anders, speaking with Sporting News late last week. “I know that he’s from there and the rest of the middleweight division is booked, so I saw the UFC was going there and figured they’d want to get him on the card. With everyone else being booked, I figured why not me?”

While Saturday’s contest marks Anders’ first “work trip” to the South American MMA hotbed, he’s been to Brazil a handful of times in the past, including shortly after defeating Perez, as his wife is Brazilian.

“I want to embrace being the bad guy,” said Anders, who won’t use his wife’s nationality as to try to curry favor with the raucous Brazilian crowd. “The people who need to know know that she’s Brazilian and the people who have done their homework about me know that my wife is Brazilian, but I don’t think that it’s going to make that much of a difference seeing as this is his hometown.

“I’m sure the fans will be loud and cheering for him and yelling, 'Uh vai morrer' and I’m really looking forward to them doing it.”

It has been a whirlwind start to his UFC tenure for Anders and a rapid progression up the ranks as a whole for the former linebacker, who made his professional debut in August 2015. Less than three years later, he’s got a pair of wins on the biggest stage in the sport under his belt and his first main event assignment is on tap.

Some might be overwhelmed by such a quick move up the professional ladder or struggle with the challenges of instant success, but Anders is pleased with how quickly things have progressed for him. He credits the preparation habits and training regiment that helped make him a starter for the Crimson Tide with helping him reach the brink of title contention after just 10 pro fights.

“It is moving really quickly, but at the same time, we’re moving in the direction that I want to move in,” said Anders, who logged 22 amateur fights before venturing into the professional ranks. “I welcome the pace and I certainly do appreciate the opportunity as well.

“I feel like a lot of people want to rush it and don’t know what they don’t know, but me, I’ve been taught to leave no stone unturned. Whether it’s film study, the weight room, the cardio, the actual training sessions, when to train, how hard to train, the actual intensity of the workout; everything is regimented for me.

“Every Monday is the same,” he added. “Every Tuesday is the same and I don’t take days off. I follow and I trust the process and as you can see, it has worked for me thus far.”

If they continue working through this weekend, Anders could establish himself as a new name to watch in the unsettled and always shifting middleweight division.

Current champ Robert Whittaker is on the mend after dealing with a staph infection, leaving Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero to battle for interim gold next weekend in Perth, Australia at UFC 221. Former champ Michael Bisping isn’t sure if he’ll fight again and Georges St-Pierre gave up the belt a month after he beat “The Count” and probably won’t return to the division if he opts to fight again.

Beyond that, everything is pretty wide open and while Machida is currently riding a three-fight losing streak and dropped his first fight back after a two-year hiatus to Derek Brunson, "The Dragon” is still dangerous and the most decorated and accomplished fighter Anders has faced to date.

None of those things give Anders any pause heading into Saturday’s main event. He expects to earn another victory and after that, he wants to continue keeping active and ideally close out the year as a championship contender.

“I think I’m going to go out there and get a victory,” he offered. “I think I’m going to get a finish — I think I’m going to knock Lyoto Machida out — and we’ll see what happens from there.

“I’d like to fight four-to-six times this year. If everything goes according to plan, I’m healthy and can do that, I would absolutely love to do that and I think you’ll see me in the Top 10, if not title contention, by the end of 2018.

“I don’t like to take breaks,” he added. “I live in the gym. I’m constantly training and evolving in my game, so you’re never going to see the same Eryk Anders twice in the cage. I’m looking forward to this opportunity, going out there and getting a win and seeing who I can get next.”