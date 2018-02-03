Powerful baseball agent: MLB players 'outraged' over slow market, may take action

A prominent baseball agent says players are "outraged" over a dormant free agent market and suggests "a fight is brewing," perhaps starting with some players boycotting spring training in protest.

Brodie Van Wagenen, co-head of powerful agency CAA's baseball group, wrote in an open letter posted on his Twitter account Friday that player unrest is growing as the offseason market remains stagnant with pitchers and catchers set to report to camp in less than two weeks.

"Bottom line, the players are upset. No, they are outraged," Van Wagenen wrote. "Players in the midst of long-term contracts are as frustrated as those still seeking employment. Their voices are getting louder and they are uniting in a way not seen since 1994."

That year, of course, represents the last work stoppage in MLB, a players strike prompted by owners' attempt to introduce a salary cap into the game. The strike began Aug. 12, 1994, and lasted until late in spring training the following year, wiping out the 1994 World Series.

While MLB and its players have enjoyed unprecedented prosperity in recent decades, thanks mostly to an explosion in media rights fees, some teams' reluctance or refusal to spend on free agents this offseason has led to a market glut as the days count down toward spring training — which should only serve to reduce the leverage of the dozens of players without a team, unless the players take some sort of collective action to fight back.

That seems to be what Van Wagenen is suggesting might happen. The agent, who has represented the likes of Robinson Cano, Ryan Braun, Ryan Zimmerman and Yoenis Cespedes, says the players may be spoiling for a showdown.

"There is a rising tide among players for radical change," he wrote. "A fight is brewing. And it may begin with one, maybe two, and perhaps 1,200 willing to follow. A boycott of spring training may be a starting point, if behavior doesn't change."

Yahoo Sports reported last month that a high-end free agent it didn't identify had told a friend he was preparing for the possibility of sitting out until midseason given the lowball offers he had received this winter.

It's unclear if critical mass might build behind the idea of players sitting out, but Van Wagenen's letter certainly was a shot across MLB owners' bow with spring training set to begin.

Read Van Wagenen's full letter below:

