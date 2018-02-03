Fit-again Bath lock Dave Attwood has joined Top 14 high-fliers Toulon on loan until the end of the season.

Bath loan fit-again Attwood to Toulon

The second row, capped 24 times by England, has not played since the end of the previous campaign due to a knee injury.

Attwood requested a move to Stade Mayol after returning to fitness and Bath gave the towering lock the green light.

"I'm really thankful to the club for understanding and agreeing to my request to take up this opportunity," said Attwood.

"It's been an incredibly frustrating time for me being injured, and this gives me the chance to get back playing and refresh myself mentally.

"I remain absolutely committed to Bath and am hugely appreciative of all the support from the club and our supporters. This will be really helpful to me as a player, and person, in the longer-term and that in turn will benefit the team here.

"I'm looking forward to experiencing a different environment, a challenging league and new style of play and I'll be absorbing all that information to bring back to Bath next season to see what we can use to help us push forward."