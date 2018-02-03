Cabrera returns to Super League champions

The Argentine will once again wear the colours of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) after he was revealed by the club on Friday as the fifth and final import signing for the 2018 season.

Cabreba who played with JDT last season under an Argentine passport, will this season fill the Asian slot with an Iraqi passport.

The 29-year-old was an influential player for the Southern Tigers in their 2017 season scoring 19 goals and contributing another five assists.

"I feel fantastic. I'm happy because we have again Cabrera," said Ulisses Morais in a press conference on Friday ahead of the first match against Kedah.

The announcement ended months of rumours about who JDT will sign to fill the new Asian slot that was introduced for the Malaysian season starting the 2018 season.

Already familiar with the team, coach and tactics - Cabrera is expected to start in the Kedah match.

JDT finally let the cat out of the bag in a video released on their social media which showed Cabrera arriving in a car after Luciano Figueroa was seen asking HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on who the final import player for the season is.