Khan targeting top welterweights by end of year

Amir Khan is targeting a fight with one of the world's top welterweights by the end of 2018 as he gets set to make his return to the ring.

The former unified light welterweight world champion has not fought since his defeat to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May 2016.

He will make his comeback on April 21 with a bout against Phil Lo Greco, and has his sights set on the likes of Errol Spence, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia and Kell Brook.

IBF champion Errol Spence followed up his victory over Brook last May by defeating Lamont Peterson - a victor over Khan in 2011 - in seven rounds.

Keith Thurman beat Garcia to add the WBA strap to his WBC belt with a split decision win in March last year and is scheduled to fight again on May 19.

Garcia knocked out Khan in four rounds in 2012 and, while a fight with Brook has long been mooted, the fact his British compatriot is facing Sergey Rabchenko at light middleweight next month may temper hopes of that fight taking place.

But Khan told Omnisport: "We'll get this fight out of the way and then fight again in August, September time.

"Then we'll probably get a big one in December. The Brook fight is out there, there's Spence, Thurman, the rematch with Danny Garcia.

"There are some big fights out there for me so it's all about being smart in there."

On Spence, Khan added: "He was very impressive, he's a very good fighter.

"He's probably one of the best welterweights out there. I definitely respect him.

"You've also got Thurman, who's really good. The welterweight division has got big names in and I respect them all."