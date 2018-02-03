Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has described Neymar as "special" after a week of criticism of the Brazil international's conduct.

Emery defends 'special' Neymar

Neymar was condemned after the 3-2 Coupe de la Ligue win at Rennes for showboating, as well as offering a hand to injured opponent Hamari Traore before then pulling it away. Neymar described the act as a "joke" and Emery claimed it was all part of the player's unique make-up.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Lille, he said: "I know Neymar from Spain. He is special.

"His way of playing is a show. He's smart because he knows how to help the team win. His way [of playing] is the best for everyone and especially for PSG. I have a good relationship with him as with all other players."

Emery dismissed as "normal" criticism of the club from Neymar for selling his fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura.

Lucas joined Tottenham on Wednesday after becoming frustrated at a lack of playing time at the Parc des Princes.

The world's most expensive player described the situation as "unfair" and said he was "sad" at the loss of a "good guy who should never have left Paris".

But Emery said: "It's normal, they are friends, they are Brazilians, they played together with the national team.

"I wish the best to Lucas. He did not have the opportunity to be a main player in the team. Therefore, it was best was that he left Paris. It's a good choice to go to Tottenham. He will continue to progress and grow."

It remains to be seen if Neymar is fit for the trip to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy after missing training on Thursday but there was better news on Thiago Silva.

Emery added: "Thiago Motta continues to work with the physio. [Julian] Draxler still has back pain and I hope he can join the squad. He did not train yesterday like Neymar. He has received a knock and I hope he will be okay.

"Thiago Silva returned to training and he can be in the squad if he continues like this.

"We play three games a week and it's important to see how players handle fatigue."