Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar during sentencing hearing

The father of one of Larry Nassar’s hundreds of sexual abuse victims tried to attack him during his sentencing hearing in Eton County, Michigan on Friday.

The man, identified as the father of Madison and Lauren Margraves, moved from his seat towards Nassar’s table before being subdued by several officers and escorted out of the courtroom.

Before the incident, the father of the Margraves sisters asked the judge for five minutes alone with Nassar in a locked room.

Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State athletic department physician, was recently sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct.

At his sentencing in Ingham County, his victims were allowed to come forward and speak. Dozens of women, including Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber and Mattie Larson, spoke about how Nassar's abuse affected them.