NBA wrap: Rockets move to 21-1 with Harden, Paul, Capela trio on the court

With Chris Paul and James Harden in the same backcourt the Rockets are one of the toughest teams to beat in basketball with a 37-13 record, but when those two guards are playing with center Clint Capela, they're almost unbeatable.

Houston dropped the Spurs 102-91 on the road Thursday and they are now 21-1 with Harden, Paul and Capela in the lineup. Capela (13 points, 14 rebounds) and Harden (28 points, 11 assists) both posted double-doubles in the win while Paul scored 10.

Paul came back after missing the Rockets' win over the Magic earlier this week with a groin injury and he was far from 100 percent. He actually thought he was hurting the team down the stretch.

"I told (coach Mike D'Antoni) I was tripping," Paul told the Houston Chronicle after the game. "It was my fault they were coming back. All game I wasn't really trusting what I had going on. I was like, 'That's enough."

Despite Paul's less-than-perfect performance the Rockets were still able to hold off a very good, if shorthanded, Spurs team. They have now won three games in a row and seven of their last eight.

Studs of the Night

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting in addition to 11 rebounds in Minnesota's 108-89 win over the Bucks.

Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 29 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals, but the Raptors fell to the Wizards 122-119.

Dud of the Night

Grizzlies forward Wayne Selden scored just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting with more turnovers (3) than field goals made in Memphis' 104-102 loss to the Pistons.

Highlights

No one ever said covering James Harden is easy.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray showed why centers should never attempt to guard him on the perimeter.

What's next

Heat (29-22) at 76ers (24-24) 8 p.m. ET — Goran Dragic got the nod to replace Kevin Love in the All-Star game. Ben Simmons would have loved to make the team as a rookie. The two match up on the court in Philadelphia Friday. Also, they're both left-handed so that's a unique thing one doesn't see every day, either.