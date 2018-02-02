Ayew leaves out Moyes in farewell message to West Ham

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew has sent a farewell message to the fans and staff of West Ham United following his departure to Swansea City on transfer deadline day.

Ghana midfielder Andre Ayew has sent a farewell message to the fans and staff of West Ham United following his departure to Swansea City on transfer deadline day.

The 28-year-old opted for the three-and-a-half-year move following lack of game time under David Moyes.

In a short message, Ayew thanked the club's top hierarchy, former teammates, former manager Slaven Bilic and supporters but did not mention Moyes.

According to reports, Ayew was unhappy with the former Manchester United boss after he was left on the bench on several occasions in favour of Javier Hernandez 'Chicarito'.

Ayew, who will be making a reunion with younger brother Jordan at the Liberty Stadium, made 19 appearances for West Ham involving nine starts and three goals.