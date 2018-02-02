Referee gets six-month ban for kicking Nantes defender

French referee Tony Chapron has been suspended for six months for kicking Nantes defender Diego Carlos during a 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

In the late stages of the game in January, Carlos charged forward to join a Nantes counter-attack and ran into the back of the official, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Chapron then swung a kick out at the Brazilian and then sent him off with a second yellow card after he complained.

Chapron was criticised by Nantes players after the game, with midfielder Valentin Rongier calling for him to be given a lengthy suspension.

“I don’t think Diego did it on purpose because he’s not a bad guy, and after the referee gets up and kicks out at him from the ground,” he said. "He dared to tell me that he slipped but I know he struck him.

“I know it’s difficult to referee, but they have to question themselves from time to time. If a player did that, we’d be banned for 10 matches. I hope the pictures speak for themselves."

Nantes president Waldemar Kita also hit out at Chapron, referring to the incident as "a gag" and calling for him to be given a ban.

While Carlos' red card was quickly overturned by the French Professional League (LFP), the referee was suspended while the disciplinary committee investigated the situation.



And the LFP have decided on the full extent of the referee's punishment, but half of his penalty has been suspended.

"After hearing Mr. Tony Chapron and reading the official's report, the commission decided to sanction him with six months of suspension, three of which were suspended," a statement on the website read.

