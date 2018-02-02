Cricket: Finch to miss T20 opener as injury woes continue

Aaron Finch will miss Australia's Twenty20 opener against New Zealand in Sydney Saturday after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

Finch to miss T20 opener as injury woes continue

In-form opener Finch sat out the final two one-day international games against England due to the problem.

Finch will remain on the sidelines for the tri-series opener at the SCG, with uncapped opener D'Arcy Short and Chris Lynn vying to fill the void.

"He didn't feel like he was up," Australia captain Warner said of Finch Friday, while also not revealing his XI.

"He went through some run throughs yesterday with the medical staff, he said he sort of felt it a little bit.

"We didn't want to risk him going into this tri-series with this first game. He's going to be on ice definitely."

With Short and Lynn in contention to partner Warner atop the order, the big-hitting skipper said: "That was a tough chat we had the other day.

"When you pick these teams you've got guys in form but they are in the same positions as well which is always quite challenging.

"D'Arcy and Lynny lead by example in their own teams respectively. Come tomorrow it will probably be [Short or Lynn] opening with me depending on match-ups with the bowlers."

Australia and New Zealand have only contested six T20s following the Black Caps' win in 2016.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have not won a match on Aussie soil since their Test victory in Tasmania in 2011.

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson is not worried, saying: "Nowadays so many guys are playing with and against each other in overseas-type roles, so you do tend to spend a lot of time together," he said.

"There's an element to it that you do know a lot of overseas players and you've spent a lot of time with them.

"When it's on the park you try and put that to one side and use it if you can. But when you're in the moment things change all the time and you have to adapt quickly."