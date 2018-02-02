It would take a lot for Le'Veon Bell to sign with the New York Jets. How much would it take? A lot more than $60million, apparently.

Le'Veon Bell wouldn't play for Jets, even with huge contract

When a Twitter user hypothetically gave the Steelers' soon-to-be free agent running back a $60m offer to play for the Jets, Bell shot down the offer and gave a shot back in the process.

"That ain't enough to come run with the Jets...," Bell wrote.

Three-time Pro Bowler Bell has the potential to become the highest-paid running back in the NFL if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman currently has the most lucrative contract, a five-year deal worth $41.25m.

Bell is far from shutting down conversations with the Steelers as he has said he wants to continue his career in Pittsburgh.

No matter how much Bell thinks he has been disrespected by low-ball offers from the Steelers, though, it clearly has not made him desperate enough to join the Jets, even at what would likely be the richest contract for a running back in the NFL.