Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin played side by side in last weekend's All-Star Game. They assisted on each other's goals, and even admitted to enjoying it.

Penguins vs. Capitals: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

On Friday, the longtime rivals return to their more familiar roles as mortal enemies when Ovechkin's Capitals visit Crosby's Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

MORE: Alex Ovechkin, 32, ages into goal-scoring glory at historic pace

The Capitals (30-15-5) own first place in the Metropolitan Division, but the Penguins (28-21-3) are just six points behind and gaining, using a 8-2-0 stretch to make up for time lost to an uncharacteristically slow start. Crosby is riding a 10-game point streak (three goals, 20 points). Ovechkin leads the NHL with 30 goals.

“There’s a rivalry between both teams, and I’m sure both bring out the best in each other," Crosby said Thursday. "But I think there’s some mutual respect there."

Crosby's hot streak has run congruently to co-star Evgeni Malkin, who had 12 goals and 19 points in January. In fact, Pittsburgh had the NHL's first, second and fifth point producers last month — Crosby (21), Malkin (19) and Phil Kessel (17). Much of the success can be attributed to the Pens' NHL-leading power play (26.7 percent), which has produced 10 goals in the last 10 games alone. The Capitals enter having gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

Pittsburgh and Washington last met Nov. 10. The season series is split at one game apiece.

Watch NHL live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Penguins vs. Capitals

Time: 7 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 2

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

TV: CSNB, AT&TSN, TSN

Streaming: fuboTV (sign up for a 7-day free trial)