The Vegas Golden Knights have set the NHL record for wins in an expansion season with their 3-2 overtime victory against the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights set NHL record for wins in expansion season

David Perron scored the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights with barely more than a minute to play in OT on Thursday.

The victory gave the Golden Knights 34 wins for the season, snapping the 24-year-old record set by the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks in 1993-94.

While Thursday's triumph was dramatic as the Golden Knights needed overtime to take down the Jets, it paled in comparison to their victory that tied the record on Wednesday.

In that game, Vegas trailed 2-1 with less than two minutes to play but managed to score three goals in a mere 53 seconds to come away with a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames.

The Golden Knights top the Pacific Division with a 34-12 record.