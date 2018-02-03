The 2017-18 NHL playoff race will be defined by parity, which increasingly creeps its way into the standings more and more with each passing season.

NHL playoff picture 2018: Parity renders most races too close to call

As of the All-Star break, three of the four division winners from 2016-17 (Canadiens, Blackhawks and Ducks) sat outside the Stanley Cup playoff picture. They've been replaced by the Lightning, Jets and Golden Knights, respectively — none of whom made the postseason a year ago. The latter had yet to exist as a franchise.

There's some year-over-year turnover every season, to be sure. But effects of the salary cap have never been more prevalent, causing the balance of power to shift slightly. As a result, there's been very little separation in the 2017-18 standings, which should make for an even weirder race to the finish with so many teams still in playoff contention.

There's still a lot of hockey to be played, but the field is beginning to take shape. Below is an up-to-date playoff projection based on the current standings and HockeyReference.com's probability calculator, which takes into account remaining strength of schedule and injuries, among other factors.

Remember, ROW (regulations and overtime wins, excluding shootouts) represents the first tiebreaker if two teams are equal in points and games played.

Here's how the 2018 Stanley Cup playoff bracket would look if the season ended today.

Last updated: Feb. 1

NHL standings: Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

1. Tampa Bay Lightning (71 points, 32 ROW)

Remaining home games: 18

Home record: 17-5-1

Playoff probability: 100 percent

Tampa's true fight is within the division. If the Bolts hold off the Bruins and win the Atlantic, they'll likely capture the Presidents' Trophy, too.

2. Boston Bruins (66 points, 26 ROW)

Remaining home games: 15

Home record: 16-6-4

Playoff probability: 100 percent

The Bruins erased a slow start with their 18-game point streak before the All-Star break. A preseason Stanley Cup favorite, they're a force to be reckoned with in the closing stretch.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs (63 points, 25 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 14-8-2

Playoff probability: 98.4 percent

Auston Matthews and Co. are beginning to play to their potential. The Leafs will be even more dangerous if they add a defenseman at the trade deadline.

Metropolitan Division

1. Washington Capitals (65 points, 27 ROW)

Remaining home games: 14

Home record: 19-7-1

Playoff probability: 97.7 percent

Capitals vets Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom have been around long enough to know: The regular season is inconsequential.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins (59 points, 26 ROW)

Remaining home games: 15

Home record: 18-7-1

Playoff probability: 71.2 percent

The Penguins' push for a three-peat is gaining steam at a time when the rest of the Metro has begun to fade.

3. New Jersey Devils (58 points, 22 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 13-8-3

Playoff probability: 76 percent

Wild cards

1. Columbus Blue Jackets (58 points, 21 ROW)

Remaining home games: 16

Home record: 16-8-1

Playoff probability: 61.6 percent

The NHL's youngest team has gone through some growing pains this season. If the Blue Jackets find a center on the trade market, they won't be an easy out.

2. Philadelphia Flyers (56 points, 24 ROW)

Remaining home games: 15

Home record: 13-9-4

Playoff probability: 62.3 percent

When everyone wasn't paying attention, the Flyers somehow turned into a team easy to root for. With Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere and Sean Couturier, they have plenty of firepower to make some noise in the Metro race.

In the hunt

1. New York Rangers (55 points, 22 ROW)

Remaining home games: 13

Home record: 17-8-3

Playoff probability: 46.6 percent

At 35, Henrik Lundqvist can only shoulder so much weight. The Rangers' hopes are crumbling after a brutal January.

2. New York Islanders (55 points, 22 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 13-8-3

Playoff probability: 33.1 percent

There's a lot more than a playoff spot riding on the Islanders' ability to close this season.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (54 points, 20 ROW)

Remaining home games: 19

Home record: 11-7-4

Playoff probability: 41.3 percent

Rejuvenated under new owner Tom Dundon, the slow-starting Hurricanes could finally realize their sleeper potential in the second half.

NHL standings: Western Conference

Central Division

1. Winnipeg Jets (68 points, 28 ROW)

Remaining home games: 19

Home record: 18-3-1

Playoff probability: 97.2 percent

Of Canada's seven NHL franchises, the Jets hold the best shot at ending the nation's 25-year Stanley Cup drought.

2. Nashville Predators (65 points, 25 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 16-5-3

Playoff probability: 96.7 percent

Now healthy, the Predators' playoff run won't come as a surprise this season in defense of their Western Conference title.

3. St. Louis Blues (65 points, 28 ROW)

Remaining home games: 13

Home record: 18-10-0

Playoff probability: 79.8 percent

The Blues have faded some and face a difficult schedule down the stretch they'll need to weather in order to keep the rest of the Central at bay.

Pacific Division

1. Vegas Golden Knights (70 points, 31 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 19-3-2

Playoff probability: 99.9 percent

Pencil Vegas in. At this point, there's no longer a question about whether the Golden Knights will make the playoffs; it's how deep into the spring they'll play.

2. San Jose Sharks (60 points, 23 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 14-7-3

Playoff probability: 64.7 percent

Written off as too old, the Sharks are well positioned to prove their demise was premature. Joe Thornton's injury leaves a huge void, though.

3. Los Angeles Kings (59 points, 59 ROW)

Remaining home games: 17

Home record: 12-9-3

Playoff probability: 74.8 percent

The Kings aren't a perfect team, but they're sturdy enough to return to the playoffs and a pose threat to advance beyond the first round for the first time since 2014.

Wild cards

1. Dallas Stars (60 points, 25 ROW)

Remaining home games: 15

Home record: 17-8-1

Playoff probability: 59.2 percent

Jim Nill's offseason overhaul looks like it's going to achieve its desired result in the form of a Stars playoff berth.

2. Minnesota Wild (59 points, 24 ROW)

Remaining home games: 16

Home record: 17-4-4

Playoff probability: 51.3 percent

The Wild are 7-2-2 since Zach Parise made his season debut Jan. 2.

In the hunt

1. Anaheim Ducks (59 points, 22 ROW)

Remaining home games: 15

Home record: 14-9-3

Playoff probability: 49.1 percent

Injuries ravaged the first half of Anaheim's season (the Ducks lead the league in man-games lost), but a weak Pacific means it's still in the thick of the race.

2. Colorado Avalanche (58 points, 26 ROW)

Remaining home games: 15

Home record: 18-7-1

Playoff probability: 61.5 percent

Nathan MacKinnon had been doing yeoman's work until an upper-body injury shook up his Hart Trophy campaign. Can the Avs tread water without him?

3. Calgary Flames (58 points, 23 ROW)

Remaining home games: 14

Home record: 12-12-3

Playoff probability: 41.8 percent

The Flames are in need of some extra firepower behind the No. 1 line to keep pace in the Pacific.

4. Chicago Blackhawks (55 points, 23 ROW)

Remaining home games: 16

Home record: 12-10-3

Playoff probability: 23.1 percent

Chicago's nine-season playoff streak is in serious jeopardy, but a team with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane can't be counted out.