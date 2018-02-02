News

2018 NBA All-Star Game: Goran Dragic to replace Kevin Love

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Heat point guard Goran Dragic was named Thursday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the replacement for injured Cav Kevin Love on Team LeBron for this year's NBA All-Star Game.



Dragic, a two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week, will make his first All-Star appearance. He's averaging 17.0 points and a team-high 4.8 assists this season while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

Dragic joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge and Bradley Beal on Team LeBron.

