We are just four days from Super Bowl 52 as the Patriots are set to take on the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 39. This game is similar to that one in that both teams were tops in their conferences then as they are now, yet at the same time this matchup could not be more different.

Super Bowl 52: 20 fun facts for Patriots vs. Eagles

The Patriots still have Tom Brady, but the Eagles are using a backup. Philadelphia is coached by Doug Pederson, who has focused more on the running game this year than Andy Reid did in 2004.

However, with Bill Belichick the head coach for New England there are two virtual guarantees: The Patriots will be in a position to win at the end, and the game will be close. In seven Super Bowls under Belichick, all have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Brace yourselves for a good game, but prepare yourselves for those Sunday conversations with help from our friends at Opta Facts. They have compiled 20 stats just for you to get you ready for Super Bowl 52. If you like what you see, make sure to give them a follow on Twitter.

20 fast facts for Super Bowl 52

— The Patriots have won four of their last five against the Eagles, including their showdown in Super Bowl 39. Philadelphia, however, won the most recent meeting — a 35-28 win Dec. 6, 2015, at New England.

— The Patriots are hoping to become the third team to win three Super Bowls in four seasons, and the first since they won three in four years from 2002 to '05. A victory also would make New England the second franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowls multiple times.

— This will be the Eagles’ third appearance in a Super Bowl, and their first since their 24-21 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl 39. Philadelphia is 0-2 in their previous Super Bowl appearances.

— The Patriots enter with five Super Bowl wins in franchise history, tied for the second most by any NFL team. A win would tie them with the Steelers for the most by any team.

— Philadelphia’s 31-point margin of victory in the NFC title game is tied for the fifth largest in a conference championship since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. In that time, six other teams have won their respective conference championships by 30-plus points — just two have gone on to win the Super Bowl.

— After allowing an average of 32 points and 488.3 yards per game over their first four games, the Patriots are allowing 14.4 points and 335.6 yards per game. No team is allowing fewer points over that time.

— The Eagles have forced 34 turnovers this season (including the playoffs), their most since forcing 36 in 2010. They had three takeaways in their NFC championship victory, their fifth game with three or more takeaways — tied for their most in a season since 2010.

— The Patriots have yet to force a turnover in the playoffs this year. No team has won the Super Bowl while failing to force a turnover.

— Philadelphia has allowed just 17 points this postseason, the fewest of any team that has played multiple playoff games. If the Eagles hold the Patriots to 13 or fewer points, then they would become the first team since the Ravens in 2000 to win the Super Bowl while allowing fewer than 30 points in the postseason.

— Tom Brady will become the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl at 40 years, 186 days, breaking the previous record held by the Broncos' Peyton Manning in Super Bowl 50 (39 years, 320 days).

— Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount scored his 10th career postseason rushing touchdown in the NFC championship, the most among active players and seventh most in NFL playoff history.

— Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski needs one touchdown reception to give him 11 in his postseason career and move into sole possession of the third most touchdown catches in NFL playoff history.

— The Eagles are one of two teams with four players who have at least three quarterback hurries this postseason. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and defensive end Vinny Curry each have four, while ends Chris Long and Brandon Graham both have three.

— Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola has two multi-touchdown games in his postseason career and averages a touchdown reception every two playoff games. He has one multi-touchdown game in the regular season, when he averages a touchdown catch every 5.8 games.

— Philadelphia wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has two receiving touchdowns this postseason, one short of the franchise single-postseason record jointly held by Brent Celek (2008) and Harold Carmichael (1979).

— Since Week 5, Patriots running back Dion Lewis is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, the fifth highest of any player (min. 100 carries) in the NFL. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry in the team’s first four games this season.

— Patrick Robinson’s interception return for a touchdown last week was the second of his career. It was the Eagles’ first interception return for a touchdown in the postseason since Asante Samuel in 2008. If Robinson records another pick-six, he would be the second player in the last decade to have two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the same postseason (Luke Kuechly in 2015).

— Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers leads the postseason with seven quarterback hurries. No other player has more than four.

MORE:

Super Bowl 52: Eagles vs. Pats, then and now — 2005 vs. 2018

| Super Bowl 52 fast facts: Tom Brady's postseason prowess



— Philadelphia cornerback Ronald Darby is tied for the postseason lead with four passes defended. He also has 12 solo tackles in the playoffs, the third most of any cornerback.

— New England running back James White has seven total touchdowns in his postseason career (seven games), tied for the third most in franchise history (Gronkowski holds the record with 10). White has played in 47 career regular-season games scoring 14 touchdowns.