JuJu Smith-Schuster is lobbying for a new team-mate.

'Time for the next big move' - Smith-Schuster wants to see LeBron James in a Steelers uniform

Amid reports of LeBron James potentially being open to meeting with the Golden State Warriors, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver on Thursday tweeted that the Cleveland Cavaliers star should skip ahead to his "next big move."

With James expected to test the free-agent market this offseason, Smith-Schuster thinks he should take his game to the NFL and, more importantly, Pittsburgh.

James played wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, and was even recruited by some Division I programs, including Notre Dame.

Still, do not expect James to trade his sneakers for cleats.