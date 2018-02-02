Semi Radradra will leave Toulon to join Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles at the end of the season.

Radradra bound for Bordeaux

The former Fiji and Australia rugby league international signed a one-year deal with Toulon for the current campaign after quitting NRL side Parramatta Eels to switch codes.

Radradra, who can operate on the wing or as a centre, will be lining up against the three-time European champions next season after signing a two-year deal with Bordeaux.

The 25-year-old powerhouse scored two tries in Toulon's 36-12 victory over his future employers at Stade Mayol last weekend.

Radradra, who returned to Toulon late following the Christmas break, had been linked with a move back to the NRL, but will remain in France.