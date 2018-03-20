When is Tiger Woods' next tournament?

What's next on Tiger Woods' 2018 PGA Tour schedule?

Tiger Woods will play the in the Masters on April 5-8 at Augusta National, his first tournament there since 2015.

He will head to Augusta having finished in the top 12 at three consecutive events, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he faltered late while within striking distance of the leaders.

A 14-time major winner and four-time Masters champ, Woods, who is coming back from yet another back surgery, hasn't won on the PGA Tour since 2013 and hasn't won the Masters since 2005. But he has shown enough potential during his comeback that oddsmakers have made Tiger the favorite to win the 2018 Masters.

According to the Westgate LV SuperBook, the updated odds have Woods as an 8/1 favorite, just ahead of Dustin Johnson and a Justin Thomas at 9/1.

We will continue to update Tiger's 2018 tournament schedule here.

Tiger's scores, finishes

Farmers Insurance Open

Scores: -3 (72-71-70-72)

Finish: T-23

Winner: Jason Day, -10 (73-64-71-70); defeated Alex Noren on sixth playoff hole.

Genesis Open

Scores: +6 (72-76)

Finish: Cut

Winner: Bubba Watson, -12 (68-70-65-69)

Honda Classic

Scores: Even (70-71-69-70)

Finish: 12th

Winner: Justin Thomas, -8 (67, 72, 65, 68)

Valspar Championship

Scores: -9 (70-68-67-70)

Finish: T-2

Winner: Paul Casey, -10 (70, 68, 71, 65)

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scores: (68, 72, 69, 69)

Finish: T-5

Winner: Rory McIlroy, -18 (69, 70, 67, 64)