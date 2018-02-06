Past Super Bowl winners, losers, scores and sites of every game

Since 1967, the best teams from each of the NFL's conferences have met in the Super Bowl to determine the league champion. The Super Bowl's history is so revered that even the simplest of descriptions, such as "The Catch" and "Philly Special," can bring up vivid memories, and virulent reactions depending on a fan's perspective.
To say that the Super Bowl is huge for broadcasters would be an understatement. Nine of the 10 most-watched individual programs in American television history are different iterations of the Super Bowl, the one exception being the series finale of M*A*S*H. Advertisers spend millions just to get mere seconds of airtime to showcase their commercials in between moments of the game.
MORE: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?
Here's a look back at the list of winners, losers, scores and sites of every Super Bowl.
List of Super Bowl winners
|Super Bowl
|Date
|Winner
|Score
|Loser
|Location
|I
|1/15/1967
|Green Bay Packers
|35-10
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|II
|1/14/1968
|Green Bay Packers
|33-14
|Oakland Raiders
|Miami Orange Bowl
|III
|1/12/1969
|New York Jets
|16-7
|Baltimore Colts
|Miami Orange Bowl
|IV
|1/11/1970
|Kansas City Chiefs
|23-7
|Minnesota Vikings
|Tulane Stadium (New Orleans, LA)
|V
|1/17/1971
|Baltimore Colts
|16-13
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami Orange Bowl
|VI
|1/16/1972
|Dallas Cowboys
|24-3
|Miami Dolphins
|Tulane Stadium (New Orleans, LA)
|VII
|1/14/1973
|Miami Dolphins
|14-7
|Washington Redskins
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|VIII
|1/13/1974
|Miami Dolphins
|24-7
|Minnesota Vikings
|Rice Stadium (Houston, TX)
|IX
|1/12/1975
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16-6
|Minnesota Vikings
|Tulane Stadium (New Orleans, LA)
|X
|1/18/1976
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21-17
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami Orange Bowl
|XI
|1/9/1977
|Oakland Raiders
|32-14
|Minnesota Vikings
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
|XII
|1/15/1978
|Dallas Cowboys
|27-10
|Denver Broncos
|Louisiana Superdome
|XIII
|1/21/1979
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|35-31
|Dallas Cowboys
|Miami Orange Bowl
|XIV
|1/20/1980
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|31-19
|Los Angeles Rams
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
|XV
|1/25/1981
|Oakland Raiders
|27-10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Louisiana Superdome
|XVI
|1/24/1982
|San Francisco 49ers
|26-21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Pontiac Silverdome (Pontiac, MI)
|XVII
|1/30/1983
|Washington Redskins
|21-17
|Miami Dolphins
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
|XVIII
|1/22/1984
|Los Angeles Raiders
|38-9
|Washington Redskins
|Tampa Stadium
|XIX
|1/20/1985
|San Francisco 49ers
|38-16
|Miami Dolphins
|Stanford Stadium
|XX
|1/26/1986
|Chicago Bears
|46-10
|New England Patriots
|Louisiana Stadium
|XXI
|1/25/1987
|New York Giants
|39-20
|Denver Broncos
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
|XXII
|1/31/1988
|Washington Redskins
|42-10
|Denver Broncos
|San Diego-Jack Murphy Stadium
|XXIII
|1/22/1989
|San Francisco 49ers
|20-16
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
|XXIV
|1/28/1990
|Sans Francisco 49ers
|55-10
|Denver Broncos
|Louisiana Superdome
|XXV
|1/27/1991
|New York Giants
|20-19
|Buffalo Bills
|Tampa Stadium
|XXVI
|1/26/1992
|Washington Redskins
|37-24
|Buffalo Bills
|Metrodome (Minneapolis, MN)
|XXVII
|1/31/1993
|Dallas Cowboys
|52-17
|Buffalo Bills
|Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)
|XXVIII
|1/30/1994
|Dallas Cowboys
|30-13
|Buffalo Bills
|Georgia Dome
|XXIX
|1/29/1995
|San Francisco 49ers
|49-26
|San Diego Chargers
|Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
|XXX
|1/28/1996
|Dallas Cowboys
|27-17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sun Devils Stadium (Tempe, AZ)
|XXXI
|1/26/1997
|Green Bay Packers
|35-21
|New England Patriots
|Louisiana Superdome
|XXXII
|1/25/1998
|Denver Broncos
|31-24
|Green Bay Packers
|Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego, CA)
|XXXIII
|1/31/1999
|Denver Broncos
|34-19
|Atlanta Falcons
|Pro Player Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
|XXXIV
|1/30/2000
|St. Louis Rams
|23-16
|Tennessee Titans
|Georgia Dome
|XXXV
|1/28/2001
|Baltimore Ravens
|34-7
|New York Giants
|Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
|XXXVI
|2/3/2002
|New England Patriots
|20-17
|St. Louis Rams
|Louisiana Superdome
|XXXVII
|1/26/2003
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|48-21
|Oakland Raiders
|Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego, CA)
|XXXVIII
|2/1/2004
|New England Patriots
|32-29
|Carolina Panthers
|Reliant Stadium (Houston, TX)
|XXXIX
|2/6/2005
|New England Patriots
|24-21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Alltel Stadium (Jacksonville, FL)
|XL
|2/5/2006
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21-10
|Seattle Seahawks
|Ford Field (Detroit, MI)
|XLI
|2/4/2007
|Indianapolis Colts
|29-17
|Chicago Bears
|Dolphin Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
|XLII
|2/3/2008
|New York Giants
|17-14
|New England Patriots
|University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, AZ)
|XLIII
|2/1/2009
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|27-23
|Arizona Cardinals
|Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
|XLIV
|2/7/2010
|New Orleans Saints
|31-17
|Indianapolis Colts
|Sun Life Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)
|XLV
|2/6/2011
|Green Bay Packers
|31-25
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, TX)
|XLVI
|2/5/2012
|New York Giants
|21-17
|New England Patriots
|Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
|XLVII
|2/3/2013
|Baltimore Ravens
|34-31
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
|XLVIII
|2/2/2014
|Seattle Seahawks
|43-8
|Denver Broncos
|MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
|XLIX
|2/1/2015
|New England Patriots
|28-24
|Seattle Seahawks
|University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, AZ)
|50
|2/7/2016
|Denver Broncos
|24-10
|Carolina Panthers
|Levi's Stadium (San Francisco, CA)
|LI
|2/5/2017
|New England Patriots
|34-28
|Atlanta Falcons
|NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
|LII
|2/4/2018
|Philadelphia Eagles
|41-33
|New England Patriots
|U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN)
Teams with no Super Bowl appearances
Four NFL teams have never reached the Super Bowl:
|Detroit Lions
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Houston Texans
Cleveland is the only current NFL city that has neither hosted nor had its team play in a Super Bowl.
MORE: 10 worst Super Bowl QB performances
Teams with no Super Bowl wins
XII 1/15/1978 Dallas Cowboys 27-10 Denver Broncos Louisiana Superdome
Eight teams have appeared in the Super Bowl without ever winning; 12 teams have never won, including the four listed above.
MORE: Ranking the best teams that lost in the Super Bowl
|Arizona Cardinals: Super Bowl XLIII
|Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowls XXXIII, LI
|Buffalo Bills: Super Bowls XXV, XXVI, XXVII, XXVIII
|Carolina Panthers: Super Bowls XXXVIII, 50
|Cincinnati Bengals: Super Bowls XVI, XXIII
|Cleveland Browns: No Super Bowl appearances
|Detroit Lions: No Super Bowl appearances
|Houston Texans: No Super Bowl appearances
|Jacksonville Jaguars: No Super Bowl appearances
|Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers: Super Bowl XXIX
|Minnesota Vikings: Super Bowls IV, VIII, IX, XI
|Tennessee Titans: Super Bowl XXXIV