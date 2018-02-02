Mayweather again teases MMA bout as McGregor rumours continue to circle

News

Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Floyd Mayweather Jr has once again teased the possibility of an MMA contest with long-time rival Conor McGregor via an online video.

Last year, unbeaten boxing legend Mayweather silenced his outspoken rival with a 10th-round stoppage in a Las Vegas superfight.

But the opportunity for UFC star McGregor to gain a measure of revenge in the more familiar surroundings of the octagon is a prospect that appears to have grown in likelihood in recent weeks.

Mayweather last month rejected the idea he could accept an MMA fight, but earlier this week posted a video of himself training in the octagon.

And the 40-year-old American has now put out a fresh video, seemingly in conjunction with betting firm Paddy Power, on Instagram in which he says: "2018 Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, MMA what are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?"

Accompanying the post was a caption, seemingly aimed at McGregor, which read: "Come at the king, you best not miss…"


