It probably won't happen again - Eriksen revels in 11-second strike

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Christian Eriksen revelled in his "perfect" return to the Tottenham team after his first-minute opener set the tone for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Denmark international had missed the last two matches through illness but made up for lost time in style at Wembley, sweeping a first-touch finish beyond David de Gea with just 11 seconds on the clock.

It was not quite the fastest goal in Premier League history - that still belongs to former Spurs defender Ledley King, who scored inside 10 seconds at Bradford City in 2000 - and Eriksen knows he is unlikely to ever have a chance to usurp that record.

"It's the perfect way to come back - to score with your first touch!" he told the club's official website.

"It's never happened before and probably won't happen again, but it was a very good start.

"Everything fell perfectly for me, even the ball was laying down there nice and quiet and all I had to do was step up and kick it in - the perfect start to a very good game."

