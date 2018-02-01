News

Suns' Canaan suffers horrific ankle injury

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a gruesome left ankle injury on Wednesday that brought back memories of the season-opening fall sustained by Boston’s Gordon Hayward.

Canaan drove to the lane during the first quarter against Dallas and elevated high before coming down hard on his left leg. His foot was pointing in the wrong direction after making impact with the court.
Players on both teams braced themselves during the sobering moment, and Canaan was taken off the court on a stretcher.
It was a similar scene to the one Hayward faced on opening night when a brutally dislocated ankle and broken tibia ended his season.
Entering Wednesday's play, Canaan was averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Suns.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

