Crystal Palace signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Midtjylland for a reported £9million on deadline day.

Palace secure Norway striker Sorloth

Sorloth, 22, joins the Premier League club on a four-and-a-half year deal after an impressive campaign in Denmark, where he scored 15 goals and set up nine others in 26 games.

The 12-time Norway international is a handy addition to a Palace side in a relegation scrap after netting just 23 times in 25 league outings.

"It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players," Sorloth told Palace TV.

"It feels amazing, it's a dream come true to play in the Premier League. I've dreamt about this since I was six years old."

Sorloth has scored one international goal – in a friendly against Iceland in June 2016.

The son of Goran – who played 55 games for Norway – Sorloth hopes he can impress new manager Roy Hodgson.

"My short-term aim is to try get my debut as quickly as possible, show my skills on the training ground," said.

"Hopefully the manager likes what he sees."