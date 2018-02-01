MLB free agent rumors: Red Sox not giving up on signing J.D. Martinez

The Red Sox haven't given up on signing free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez.

According to the Boston Globe, the Red Sox are measuring the market for the 30-year-old.

They still have their eyes on Martinez as they attempt to read the market for him. The Red Sox may still be at their five-year offer in the $125 million-$130 million range. There have been no reports of other offers for Martinez, though (Scott) Boras has hinted about some.

The Red Sox are reportedly is working on the assumption they would have to exceed the $197 million luxury tax to sign a big-name free agent. Their need for a slugger simply outweighs their desire to avoid going over the limit.

Boston was 27th in MLB in 2017 with 168 home runs. Only the Braves, Pirates and Giants had fewer round trippers than Boston last season. The Red Sox were also 26th in slugging percentage.

MLB's free-agent market remains at a near standstill as prominent big-name players remain available to sign. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Todd Frazier and Logan Morrison are all unsigned while pitchers Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish wait as well.

However, with Lorenzo Cain signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Brewers, the market has a baseline. Players who are better than Cain will make more, and those who are not as good will make less. Martinez will likely make more on the open market than Cain and he will at least earn a five-year contract that the Red Sox have reportedly offered.