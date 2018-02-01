Julio Jones disses Georgia explaining why he missed Alabama's championship win

Former Alabama receiver Julio Jones missed Alabama's come-from-behind win in the College Football Playoff championship game against Georgia on Jan. 8, despite the game being held in the Atlanta Falcons' home stadium; in fact, he only caught one quarter of action. The reason?

He was asleep. And while that sounds like a subpar excuse to miss your former team playing in a title game, Jones at least backed it up with one doozy of a diss, which he aimed at Georgia.

"It's kind of hard to stay up and watch," Jones said on Tuesday (via AL.com). "I've got to get my proper sleep to go out and perform the way I need to perform. I want to go out and perform for you guys. I can't go out there and put bad stuff (on film). I am from Alabama. I can't go out there and put out some Georgia."

Ouch, ouch, ouch.

And as if Georgia's 26-23 loss to Alabama wasn't bad enough, the Falcons lost 15-10 to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs the following Saturday. Jones caught nine passes for 101 yards in that game, but missed the would-be game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter (though you could argue the defender was heavily draped on him in the corner of the end zone).

Jones followed up by asking reporters, "Is that too far, too soon?"

That is almost certainly a "yes" — at least, for Georgia and Falcons fans.