Clippers offered Blake Griffin for Paul George, report says

The Clippers really wanted to move Blake Griffin before the trade deadline. According to ESPN, Los Angeles was shopping their 28-year-old power forward to "everybody" and even offered him to another Western Conference contender.

Los Angeles reportedly tried to trade Griffin for All-Star small forward Paul George.

“I know that they made calls to Oklahoma City for Paul George,” ESPN reporter Royce Young said on The Hoop Collective podcast Wednesday. “I’m pretty sure they made calls to Minnesota for players. So they tried to get some bigger-name players. It just wasn’t happening.”

The Thunder did not bite on the offer as Griffin was ultimately traded along with Willie Reed and Brice Johnson to the Pistons, but the fact that the Clippers were shopping him to Oklahoma City shows they were trying to get rid of their star forward and the Pistons didn't simply give them an offer they couldn't refuse.

Doc Rivers said the team isn't trying to give everyone away, but it's hard to argue with how this trade went down.