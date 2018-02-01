Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic has left Anfield to join Anderlecht on loan, while wing prospect Harry Wilson will spend the remainder of the campaign at Hull City after signing a long-term deal with the Reds.

Markovic leaves Liverpool on loan again, Wilson sent to Hull

Serbia international Markovic has not played competitively since a loan of his own at the Tigers last season, where he scored twice in 12 appearances as Marco Silva could not save the Yorkshire club from relegation to the Championship.

Markovic joins an Anderlecht side 12 points adrift of Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight.

As Markovic did 12 months ago, Wilson joins the Tigers in the midst of a relegation battle, with Hull having struggled to adapt to life back in the second tier.

City have failed to score in all but two of Nigel Adkins' nine league games in charge, so the addition of the PL2 top scorer - Wilson has scored 10 goals in the Under-23 league this term - could be crucial, with Hull only out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Another Reds outcast to leave before the deadline was Jon Flanagan, the full-back joining Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.

Flanagan has only made 11 Premier League appearances in the past three-and-a-half seasons, six of which came on loan at Burnley last term.