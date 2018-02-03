Even the most committed Tom Brady fans would be surprised at the stats the all-time great quarterback has put up in the postseason. Of course, with eight Super Bowl appearances, Brady leads quarterbacks in many statistical categories, but it's astonishing what the man has done after the regular season has wrapped up.

Super Bowl 52 fast facts: Tom Brady's postseason prowess

Brady holds six postseason records and four Super Bowl marks. More impressive, he is not just the leader in these categories, he is overwhelmingly out in front of his closest competitors.

Thanks to the guys over at Opta Facts, we have all of those records here for you just to get you prepared for the big game Sunday. If you like what you see, make sure to go give them a follow on Twitter.

——

After a slow start to their 2017 season, Tom Brady and the Patriots find themselves back in the Super Bowl hoping to win their third title in four years. Brady already is in elite company, considered by many to be the best quarterback of all time thanks in no small part to his postseason performances. He enters Super Bowl 52 as the postseason leader in nearly every meaningful passing statistic and needs 279 passing yards for 10,000 in his playoff career. By comparison, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has 9,752 passing yards in his six-year NFL career.

Not surprising, this record book dominance carries over to the Super Bowl, where Brady holds four career passing records in the big game.

Last year, Brady set numerous records in New England’s dramatic comeback victory, including getting his fifth Super Bowl victory and his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, breaking a tie with Joe Montana for the most in both categories.

MORE:

Super Bowl 52 Opening Night: Tom Brady's hand 'not ready' for a thumb war

| Super Bowl 52 Opening Night: Malcolm Jenkins teases Tom Brady about 2015 pick-six



There is little left for Brady to do to cement his status as one of the league’s all-time greats. Now, at age 40, he surely will have his sights set on establishing himself as one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history.