Neptunas Klaipeda qualified for the last 16 of the Basketball Champions League despite losing on Wednesday, while AS Monaco are now one win away from completing a perfect regular season.

Neptunas through to last 16 as Monaco near perfect season

A 91-70 loss at PAOK threatened to keep Neptunas waiting to qualify from Group B, but their place in the play-offs was confirmed later in the day as defending champions Iberostar Tenerife beat Elan Chalon to end the latter's hopes.

PAOK and Ventspils now face a winner-takes-all clash in the final gameday, with the winner set to join Tenerife, MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg and Neptunas in progressing. Ludwigsburg won 72-67 at Gaziantep on Wednesday.

Monaco overcame the absence of injured captain Amara Sy, who was ruled out for three months this week, by beating UCAM Murcia 83-75 to make it 13 wins out of 13 in Group A. The other game in that group saw Pinar Karsiyaka beat Enisey Krasnoyarsk 81-74.

Five teams are still in the running for three qualification spots in Group C after medi Bayreuth moved up to second with an 89-81 win over Umana Reyer Venezia.

In Group D, Sidigas Avellino beat rock-bottom Aris 79-66 to stay in the hunt for a play-off berth, while CEZ Nymburk won 79-73 at Oostende.