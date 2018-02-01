The Titans are giving one of their assistant coaches a promotion.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel promotes Craig Aukerman to ST coordinator

A source confirmed to Sporting News that new Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel has elevated Craig Aukerman to become the franchise’s special teams coordinator. The news was first reported on the Twitter account of Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Aukerman served as Tennessee’s assistant special teams coach last year under Steve Hoffman, who Vrabel will not be retaining on his staff. Aukerman served as San Diego’s special teams coordinator in 2016 after spending the three previous seasons with the Chargers in an assistant capacity.

Aukerman broke into the NFL as a defensive assistant with Denver in 2010 and took the same position with Jacksonville the following season. He began branching into special teams while with the Jaguars in 2012.

