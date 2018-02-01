News

Aubameyang apologises to Dortmund fans over handling of Arsenal move

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has apologised to Borussia Dortmund fans for the way he went about sealing his mega-money move to Arsenal.

The Gabon striker completed his protracted transfer to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Arsenal spending a club-record fee, reported to be £56million, to get their man.

During his time at Signal Iduna Park, Aubameyang's explosive pace and clinical finishing made him a fans' favourite, with the 28-year-old scoring 172 goals in 213 matches for the club.

However, Aubameyang also had some disciplinary issues after being linked with a move away – including being suspended before a Bundesliga clash against Wolfsburg for missing a team meeting – and he was heavily criticised by pundits in Germany.

Aubameyang has now posted a farewell message to the club's supporters on Instagram, insisting there was no "malice" over his actions.

"First of all sorry for everything that happened in the last month. But I wanted to change last summer, it did not work, but now it had to be," he wrote. 

"Maybe it was not the best way I chose, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy – and yes, I'm a crazy kid, hahahaha! I've made mistakes, but never with malice. 

"I will never forget these four and a half years at Borussia Dortmund, because you all gave me the strength for the level I am now. 

"Thanks to the whole BVB family, the fans, the club, the staff and of course my team-mates! Your Auba17 !!!"

