Arkansas paid Bret Bielema nearly $12M to go away

The former head coach's buyout after he was fired following a loss to Missouri in November was $11.935 million, according to a release from the Razorback Foundation (via KATV).

The buyout will be broken down by monthly installments worth $322,567.57 through December 2020.

However, that number changes if Bielema gets a job. However much a new position pays Bielema will be substracted out of the giant buyout.

For Bielema, that means he can be picky with whatever position he chooses since he will still be paid close to $4 million a year from Arkansas in the meantime.

While it's unclear what his next job will be, Bielema told Sports Illustrated he has been offered assistant roles with NFL teams and has been asked about television gigs.

One thing is for certain: Bielema won't be hurting for cash.