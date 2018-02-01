Super Bowl 39 in February 2005 was a huge game as the Eagles had finally made it to the big game and the Patriots were attempting to win their third Super Bowl in four years.

Super Bowl 52: Eagles vs. Pats, then and now — 2005 vs. 2018

It featured one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC in Tom Brady against the best quarterback in the NFC in Donovan McNabb. It was a chance for McNabb to silence the doubters and for Brady to move one step closer to Joe Montana.

The Patriots won, 24-21, behind 236 yards and two touchdown passes from Brady. Terrell Owens, playing on a hurt ankle, fought tooth and nail to carry the Eagles to a victory with nine catches for 122 yards, but the newly minted dynasty in New England was simply too much for the Eagles.

That was then, this is now. There have been 12 more Super Bowls and nine more franchises crowned (Patriots twice, Steelers twice, Giants twice, Ravens, Packers, Broncos, Colts, Saints and Seahawks), and the Eagles are still looking for their first championship since 1960.

Again though, none of that means a thing. What matters is who wins Sunday, and if the Eagles and Nick Foles can pull it off, then they will be Super Bowl 52 champions forever and no one can take it away. Here are some fast facts about 2005 vs. 2018 from our friends at Opta. If you like what you see, make sure to give them a follow on Twitter.

The Players

— Only one player on either roster from Super Bowl 39 is on a roster for Sunday's game. To steal a quote from James Earl Jones, "The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been … Tom Brady." OK, that's not the exact quote, but you get the point. Brady is the only player from Super Bowl 39 who remains on the Eagles and Patriots rosters.

— Four players who were in the NFL in 2004 are in Minneapolis for Sunday's game. Two on the Patriots roster, Brady and James Harrison (Steelers), and two on the Eagles roster, Jason Peters (Bills) and Donnie Jones (Seahawks).

The Stats

— Now for the statistical comparisons. It's a different NFL in 2018. In the Patriots' 20-3 win over the Colts back in the 2005 Divisional playoff, a change was sparked. Peyton Manning complained about illegal contact, and defensive holding and defense as we know it changed. How can we tell? Brady played all 16 games in 2004 and threw for 3,692 yards. He played all 16 games in 2018 as well and passed for 4,577 yards. Moreover, before the rule change, Brady had never thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season. He has thrown for 4,000 yards nine times since.

— As for the Eagles, McNabb threw for 3,875 yards in 15 games. Carson Wentz and Nick Foles combined to throw for 3,833 yards in 2018. However, this shows the difference in philosophies between coaches Andy Reid then and Doug Pederson now. While Reid liked his balance on offense, he used running backs in the passing game far more often. Philadelphia rushed for 1,639 yards in 2004. Pederson used the run as the basis for his offense as the Eagles led the NFL in rushing in 2017 with 2,115 yards. The Eagles ran the ball more than 100 times more this season than they did in 2004.

— Bill Belichick is the king of adjustments, changing schemes from half to half as well as from game to game. He also adjusts his philosophy to fit the NFL. In 2004, the running game was his bread and butter and a one-back system was his favorite. Corey Dillon was New England's bell-cow with 1,635 rushing yards. New England has changed since then, along with the league, as its leading rusher in 2017 barely amassed half of that total (Dion Lewis with 896).

MORE:

Super Bowl 52: One Las Vegas gambler is wagering millions on Eagles

| Super Bowl 52 Opening Night: Tom Brady's hand 'not ready' for a thumb war

| Super Bowl 52 Opening Night: Nick Foles discusses retirement thoughts



— We'd be remiss if we did not bring up the quarterback battle specifically. The Patriots will run out Brady once again, as they did in 2005, but the Eagles will play a backup in Nick Foles. The last time a backup QB won a Super Bowl was 1990, when Jeff Hostetler led the Giants to a 20-19 victory over the Bills.

— Speaking of Hostetler, the resemblance to Foles is remarkable. Foles came in to play after Wentz was hurt in Philadelphia's 13th game. Hostetler replaced Phil Simms, who broke a foot in the team's 14th game. Hostetler completed a mere 54.0 percent of his passes during the regular season. Foles completed 56.4 percent. Hostetler threw three touchdown passes with no interceptions as he led his team to a Super Bowl victory. Foles has thrown three touchdowns passes with no interceptions in two playoff games so far.