Oscar Gamble, whose enormous Afro hairdo cast a wide shadow over a 17-year MLB career, has died, his agent, Andrew Levy, said Wednesday. Gamble was 68.



Oscar Gamble, big-haired 17-year MLB player, dead at 68 He was the player on the Yankees known for big hair. But those who knew him best will remember his big heart. R.I.P. Oscar Gamble. @Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/QMYVDLob2i

— Andrew Levy (@ALevyNYC) January 31, 2018



A well-traveled lefty-hitting outfielder/DH, Gamble accumulated 1,135 hits and 200 home runs with seven teams, most notably the Yankees.

Along with the hair that he struggled to keep under a batting helmet, his description of the "Bronx Zoo" era New York teams of the late 1970s and early '80s etches his name permanently in baseball lore.

Of those chaotic, often dysfunctional Yankees clubhouses, Gamble memorably said, "They don't think it be like it is, but it do."

Despite the fact he never played on a winning World Series team or made an All-Star Game, the 1976 Topps Traded #74T Oscar Gamble baseball card is one of the most famous in baseball history — an intersection of Yankees popularity and mid-'70s style. It holds particular nostalgic appeal to fans who grew up in a baseball era when polyester overtook flannel and the Yankees were reborn as an AL power with star-dominated roster.

Gamble played seven seasons, in two stints, with the Yankees, by far the most he spent with any team perhaps because his left-handed power swing was tailor-made for Yankee Stadium. He also played for the Indians, Phillies, White Sox, Rangers, Padres and Cubs in a career that stretched from 1969-85.

He enjoyed his best season with the White Sox in 1977, when he hit a career-high 31 home runs. In six postseason series (including two World Series losses with the Yankees), he slashed at .286/.404/.476 with two homers and seven RBIs.