Predicting surprise: Young players who could shine for Cubs, Red Sox in 2018

In Chicago, the Cubs have a relief pitcher in Dillon Maples who might light up the National League if he can improve his command. In Boston, the Red Sox have a third baseman in Rafael Devers who could help anchor the offense if they’re willing to overlook his suspect defense.

Here’s a closer look at both:

Cubs: Dillon Maples, RP

2017 stats: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 11 K, 10.13 ERA

At the end of June 2016, Maples was demoted from High-A Myrtle Beach to South Bend in the Midwest League. That was his fourth season in the minors, and thanks to persistent command issues it was beginning to look like he’d mire there forever. But just over a year later, Maples had risen through three levels of the Cubs’ minor league system and was summoned to Chicago with 40-man roster expansion in September. He pitched sparingly, showing in his six appearances both what could make him great and what could sink him quickly.

Maples possesses what could be the most devastating slider in baseball, not only because opposing hitters whiffed at it nearly 20 percent of the time and didn’t get a hit against it in 11 at-bats — in fact, he struck out 10 of those 11 with his slider — but also because it can betray him pretty easily. Maples’ greatest struggle is that he has fought to command his pitches, something he has not yet fully accomplished. Despite his quick ascent through the minors in 2017 with a collective 2.84 ERA before taking the mound at Wrigley, Maples came to a halt against major league hitters, giving up hard contact a brutal 70 percent of the time.

Why he could break out: While there are serious red flags in his profile, the potential to change the face of the Cubs’ bullpen his undeniable. Maples posted an unbelievable strikeout rate of nearly 41 percent in September, which was only slightly higher than what he did as a minor leaguer last year, so even with some regressing to his norm he’s going to strike out a lot of batters. They might sit on his fastball when he struggles with his command, but even that comes in at 97 mph on average.

If he can master the slider to a greater degree, it holds the potential to be one of the best pitches in baseball. His average spin rate is over 400 rpm above the league average, and it moves nearly seven inches horizontally. For comparison, Jake Arrieta’s version of the pitch, though not exactly the same, moved about half as much even at his peak during his 2015 Cy Young season.

Maples might be the riskiest pick in this series because the extremes between his best and his worst are so far apart. But his slider is a monster, and if he can command his pitches in a way similar to what he did in 2017 before hitting the majors, he’s going to drastically affect how Joe Maddon manages his bullpen.

Red Sox: Rafael Devers, 3B

2017 stats: .284/.338/.482, 222 AB, 10 HR, 14 2B, 57 K, 18 BB

The Red Sox have a stable of young hitters in their lineup, and Devers is the latest of their home-grown talent to emerge from the farm system and make an immediate impact. He went hitless in his July 25 debut, but followed that with an eight-game hitting streak in which he hit three of his 10 home runs. The third baseman put together another hitting streak of eight games in mid-August, hitting five homers during that stretch.

Devers turned 21 shortly after the Red Sox season ended, and after hitting .284 in his 58 regular-season games, he probably made third base his for 2018. Even without hitting .364 with two home runs in the ALDS, Devers made a sizable splash in his debut, and he stands to build on that with a full season in Boston this year.

Why he could break out: He hits the ball to all fields almost equally, and Devers avoided making soft contact over 80 percent of the time in 2017. Even if he does not ultimately hit for power — he was responsible for 30 longballs in 2017 but only 29 total in the three seasons prior — the Red Sox can feel good about his approach as a whole. Devers controlled his strike zone nicely in 2017, swinging at pitches outside of the zone only 38.5 percent of the time and maintaining a 75 percent contact rate on all pitches.

It was a torrid start at the plate for Devers, who rocked a wRC+ over 200 through the start of August. And even though he cooled off significantly through the rest of the season, he still maintained at least a roughly league-average performance, slashing .263/.312/.441 with a 92 wRC+ (100 is considered league average). And as mentioned already, he was quite successful at the plate in the division series against the Astros, so there’s plenty of reason to bank on Devers to deliver with his bat in 2018.

If there is an Achilles Heel in his game, Devers was rather error-prone at third base; he had 14 miscues in his 58 games. A move across the diamond to first base might be in order at some point, but in the meantime his bat is the selling point.

Next week: A look at who has the best shot to break out for the Nationals and Astros.