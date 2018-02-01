Rays cut ties with team doctor after allegation of sexual abuse

The Rays on Tuesday severed ties with team physician Michael Reilly following allegations of sexual abuse.

Reilly was accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual abuse eight to 10 years ago in a video posted by a Florida woman on YouTube on Jan. 17.

"We have very recently become aware of a video accusing Dr. Reilly of sexually abusing a former employee of his medical practice," John Higgins, Rays senior vice president of administration and general counsel, said in a statement, via the Tampa Bay Times . "We have ended our contractual relationship with him, and we have also alerted the St. Petersburg Police Department and Major League Baseball of this situation."

The video, titled "The Importance Of Sharing My Story Of Sexual Abuse," is over 10 minutes long and details how Reilly touched the woman inappropriately and tried to kiss her while she was a teenager working in his St. Petersburg, Fla., office. The woman added that the abuse lasted over a period of about three years.

"I know he's done this to other people," the woman said in the video. "I've debated making a video for years. I finally thought if I have to put my face out there, if it's going to save another person from being sexually abused from this person, then so be it."

Reilly, 67, was initially suspended by the team last week after the video surfaced. He has denied the allegations but admitted to having a consensual relationship when the woman was an adult.

A spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed to the Times that an investigation is ongoing.

Reilly has been affiliated with the Rays for 20 seasons and previously served as a team doctor for the Tampa Bay Lightning from 1992-2002.