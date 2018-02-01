Man City centre-back Mangala in talks with Everton

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is in talks with Everton over a deadline-day loan move, Goal understands.

City announced the signing of Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday, a move which will knock Mangala further down the pecking order of centre-backs.

Blues boss Pep Guardiola gave a confusing message regarding Mangala's future this week, initially insisting the France international was in the same position as young defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who has been made available for loan, but then suggesting he would stay at the Etihad until the end of the season.

"It is the same case," the Catalan said of Mangala and Adarabioyo. "[Wednesday] is finished the transfer window.

"Manga helped us this season. I don’t have doubts about the specific qualities Manga has. Defensively he is a top, top, top player."

"When we decided to go to Laporte it is because he adds something special on the ball but we cannot forget how important Mangala is when he plays the minutes.

"We used him because Vincent [Kompany] has problems with injuries, John Stones was six weeks off and Mangala helped us a lot. I remember Tottenham at home against Harry Kane and he played top, so no news, he is going to help us. We have a lot of games to play."

However, sources have told Goal that Mangala will be allowed to leave on loan and he is in talks with Everton.

West Ham and Newcastle United are also thought to be interested.