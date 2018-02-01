ISL 2017-18: Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Mumbai City FC return to the Mumbai Football Arena to host Jamshedpur FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Game Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Date Thursday, February 1 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams Star Sports 2/HD Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD Jalsha Movies/HD

Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel Asianet Movies/HD Suvarna Plus/HD

TEAM NEWS

MUMBAI CITY FC:

Suspended: None

Key Players: Achille Emana, Everton Santos.



JAMSHEDPUR FC:

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Trindade Goncalves, Jerry Mawihmingthanga



GAME PREVIEW

Mumbai City ended up losing their last two games played at their home ground against Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. But they managed to get back on track with a hard-fought victory against FC Goa in a seven-goal thriller in Goa on Sunday.

Before the above-mentioned fixtures, Mumbai had forced Jamshedpur to split points in a 2-2 draw at the Tata Sports Complex. Izu Azuka's double was sandwiched between two strikes by Thiago Santos. Santos proved to be the danger man once again when Goa hosted Mumbai as he scored the equaliser before Balwant Singh bagged the winner to seal three massive points for Alexandre Guimaraes' side.

Guimaraes spoke of saving his first choice players for the length of the tournament and can afford to do so as Marcio Rosario put in an excellent shift in place of Lucian Goian in their last outing. In midfield, Sahil Tavora and Zakeer Mundampara shielded the powering figure of Achille Emana whenever he surged forward against Goa.

Mumbai City have done a double against FC Goa and now have the opportunity to get a head-to-head advantage against Jamshedpur FC and FC Pune City as the Islanders look to secure their place in the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC were the better side in the one-goal win over ATK. They were on a decent run of form before it was halted by a 2-1 loss to FC Pune City.

Steve Coppell had already followed Mumbai City's victory over FC Goa before they beat ATK and would have devised a definite plan to keep another clean sheet on Thursday.

Wellington Priori and Memo will be expected to break up Mumbai's midfield triangle and with Azuka aided by Goncalves up front, the visitors are in with a real chance to claim three points.