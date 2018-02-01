EXTRA TIME: Watch Orlando Pirates new man Augustine Mulenga in action

Orlando Pirates are showing off Augustine Mulenga's finishing skills with highlights from his performances with Zambia.
Check him out in action in this Twitter video. He was Chipolopolo's top goalscorer at the tournament with three goals, before they were knocked out of the quarter-final stages by Sudan this past weekend.
pic.twitter.com/FQbW92hpk8— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) January 30, 2018
A taste of things to come perhaps? Here’s some action of our new man, Augustine Mulenga, while on duty for the Zambian National Team.