Bale not leaving Real Madrid for Man Utd, says Giggs

Ryan Giggs believes a move to Manchester United would be a good option for Gareth Bale, but the Wales manager insists the attacker has no desire to leave Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old winger has been heavily linked to Old Trafford in recent years, and his trouble with injuries in recent seasons has enhanced talk of him leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ex-United and Wales star Giggs, however, insists Bale still has a lot to offer the Champions League holders, as well as his national team, and expects him to stay put for the time being.

"Bale is a great player, one of the best, and for us, as has been demonstrated in recent months, he is fundamental," he told Marca.

"It's clear that the team comes first, but in that team we need the best players and Bale is the best.

"Gareth is a player who unbalances opponents. When he has been able to demonstrate his quality at Real Madrid, he has shown that his style of football is fundamental to winning games.

"He's happy at Real Madrid, he wants to stay, there's no doubt. He knows that the coach and the club respect him, and he wants to show the fans what he is capable of.

"I don't know [if United want to sign him], but Bale has no intention of leaving and Real Madrid won't sell the player. It's clear that United would've been very good for him, but I don't think that's an option at the moment, he's not going to leave Real Madrid."

Since his then-world-record move from Tottenham in 2013, Bale has won the league once, the Champions League three times and two Club World Cups at Madrid.

And, although Giggs feels he may be below the level of team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi, he sees him as potentially one of the best players around.

"Gareth works hard to be the best. I think that today Messi and Ronaldo are above the rest, as they have been demonstrating for the last 10 years.

"I think he has no limits because he's at a great club and, if he can play regularly, he can reach the top."