Carlo Ancelotti's focus is on working in club football again, and not taking charge of Italy's national team.

Ancelotti eyeing club job over Italy role

Ancelotti, sacked by Bayern Munich in September following a 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, is seen as one of the top contenders to replace Gian Piero Ventura as Azzurri boss.

Ventura's tenure came to an end after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

But asked about the possibility of taking charge of the national team, Ancelotti told Corriere dello Sport: "My answer is this: the FIGC [Italian Football Federation], with the help of CONI [Italian National Olympic Committee], has to create its new structure.

"After that they'll take the decision. I remain with my idea, first you need clarity, then we can talk about it, even if my goal is to coach a club team.

"Which one? I still don't know, it's all on the high seas, we'll need to wait a couple of months."