Ranking the 25 best players in Super Bowl 52 Before conference championship games a couple weeks ago, Sporting News ranked the 52 best players on the four teams that were still alive in the hunt for Super Bowl 52. The Eagles and Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl provides a chance to rank the best players you'll watch Sunday in the biggest game of the year. Among the reasons the Eagles and Patriots entered this season's playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and AFC, respectively, is talent. Both rosters are stuffed with Pro Bowl-caliber players, sprinkled with some All-Pros and topped with some future Hall of Famers. As an extension of SN's previous ranking, here are the 25 best players in Super Bowl 52.



1

Joe Thuney, G, Patriots



Thuney is starting to look like a steal for the Patriots' offensive line. Selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he has not missed a start in his two seasons with New England.



2

David Andrews, C, Patriots



Andrews is a gem the Patriots found as an undrafted free agent in 2015. A few years later, he spearheads New England’s offensive line as its steady center, and he continues to improve.



3

Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles



Philadelphia traded for Ajayi at the deadline this season hoping he would be the steadiest talent in its stable of running backs, and Ajayi has delivered as the Eagles' best rusher. His ability to contribute in the passing game has only boosted his value to his new team during its run to the Super Bowl.



4

Devin McCourty, S, Patriots



McCourty, in his eighth year with the Patriots, doesn't get as many snaps these days with New England rotating safeties in its defense. But he remains the team's steady, veteran presence and still can be trusted in run support.



5

Timmy Jernigan, DE, Eagles



Jernigan is not the pass-rusher Fletcher Cox is on the Eagles' defensive line, but Philadelphia brought him in from Baltimore to help its run defense, and he has done exactly that in 2017.



6

Malcom Brown, DT, Patriots



Brown, the Patriots’ first-round draft pick in 2015, is an underrated stud in the middle of New England’s defensive line. He recorded 2.5 sacks in 2017, but his value comes in his ability to stuff the run on early downs.



7

Nigel Bradham, LB, Eagles



Stat-wise, Bradham’s second year in Philadelphia after four seasons in Buffalo was down from 2016. But Bradham led the team in tackles and has a lot to do with the Eagles being ranked so high (fourth) in scoring defense.



8

Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots



New England signed Gilmore in free agency so he would be exactly what he was in 2017: the Patriots’ best cornerback. Gilmore picked off two passes and recorded 50 total tackles in the regular season, but he made his biggest mark when he sealed New England’s AFC title game win with a pass break-up.



9

Vinny Curry, DE, Eagles



Curry, who’s been with Philadelphia since the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, broke out with a career-high 42 total tackles in 2017. He also started all 16 games at defensive end for the first time in his career.



10

Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots



As expected, Cooks in his first season with the Patriots did not get enough targets to match the production he saw while with the Saints. Even so, one could argue Cooks’ fourth year in the NFL was his best. He led all Patriots wide receivers with 1,082 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.



11

Alshon Jeffrey, WR, Eagles



Safe to say Jeffrey’s first season with the Eagles was a success — after five years with the Bears before joining Philly via free agency, Jeffrey scored nine touchdowns as the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver in 2017. The team quickly rewarded him with a four-year contract extension worth $52 million, $26.7 of which is guaranteed.



12

Shaq Mason, G, Patriots



Mason’s second season as New England’s full-time right guard, his third overall with the team, was his best so far in his career. He started all 16 games at the position in 2017 and has become the lineman the Patriots hoped they were getting when they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.



13

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles



Ertz has established himself as one of the NFL's most dangerous tight ends. He set a career high with eight touchdown catches in 2017 to go along with a new career-high 58.9 receiving yards per game.



14

Mychal Kendricks, LB, Eagles



Kendricks has been a force in the middle of the Eagles' defense for years, and he enjoyed another standout season in 2017, amassing 51 tackles (plus 22 assisted), two sacks and six passes defended.



15

Patrick Robinson, CB, Eagles



For an eighth-year corner who is on his fourth NFL team and didn't even start every game, Robinson had a huge 2017 season. In his first season with the Eagles, Robinson set career highs in interceptions (4) and passes defended (18).



16

Trey Flowers, DE, Patriots



Though still relatively unheralded in his third NFL season, Flowers is New England's best defender. In 14 games, he registered 6.5 sacks, 45 tackles (plus 17 assisted), two forced fumbles and three passes defended.



17

Brandon Brooks, G, Eagles



In his sixth NFL season, and second with the Eagles, Brooks finally earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2017. He's a stud on Philadelphia's offensive line and the team's most reliable, well-rounded guard.



18

Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots



In a Patriots backfield full of shifty, versatile running backs, Lewis stands out as their shiftiest, most versatile. The fifth-year pro enjoyed career highs in rushing yards (896), rushing touchdowns (6) and rushing yards per game (56.0). The most impressive aspect of his contributions in the passing game (214 yards, 3 TDs) is that he caught 32 of his 35 targets in 2017. Oh, and don't forget the one kick return touchdown.



19

Malcolm Jenkins, S, Eagles



The 30-year-old safety, who's in his ninth NFL season (fourth with the Eagles), was selected to just his second Pro Bowl in 2017, but he certainly earned it. Jenkins added a couple interceptions, eight passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 57 tackles to his career totals.



20

Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles



Johnson in 2017 returned from an embarrassing suspension and had his best season in the NFL, as his first career All-Pro selection proves. Now established as one of the league's best tackles, Johnson was key for an Eagles team that lost left tackle Jason Peters to an injury during the season.



21

Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles



Graham has been a stud edge rusher in Philadelphia for eight seasons, and he has been as good as (if not better than) ever in 2017. The 29-year-old set a new career high with 9.5 sacks. He also added two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.



22

Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles



Simply put: Trying to block Cox, one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen, is not fun. The sixth-year Eagle earned his third straight Pro Bowl selection in 2017 after anchoring Philly's front and producing 5.5 sacks.



23

Jason Kelce, C, Eagles



Kelce, who has been the Eagles' starting center (when healthy) for seven years, still has a case to be made as the NFL's best at his position. He remains the anchor of what has become one of the league's best offensive lines, even without Jason Peters.



24

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots



Gronk remains arguably the biggest matchup nightmare for defenses in the NFL. While the league's best tight end didn't set any career highs in 2017, his stats — 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns — were good enough for another All-Pro selection, his fourth in eight seasons.