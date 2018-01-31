NBA: Kevin Love suffers fractured hand in Cavs loss

News

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is facing a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his hand against the Detroit Pistons.

Love suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left hand during Tuesday's shock 125-114 loss to the Pistons in the NBA.

The 29-year-old, who will undergo further examination on Wednesday, injured his hand when attempting to haul in a pass in the first half.

Love was named to his fifth career All-Star game this year after averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game on the season. 

"It's just unfortunate for our team," Cavs star and team-mate LeBron James said. "Obviously with everything [that's] been going on as of late with our ballclub, just trying to figure out how we're going to play every night, different line-ups, and getting everybody into the flow, we don't need to have Kev go out like that.

"He's going to be out for quite a while -- maybe two months -- so it's just tough."

Cavs head coach Tryonn Lue, who has overseen 11 defeats in Cleveland's past 16 games, added: "When it rains, it pours."


